Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($19.79) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.11% from the stock’s current price.

KIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($22.61) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($22.61) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,369 ($19.35) price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($21.34) price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,495.80 ($21.14).

Shares of KIE traded up GBX 18 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 971.50 ($13.73). 308,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,724. Kier Group has a 52 week low of GBX 942 ($13.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,505 ($21.27).

In other news, insider Adam Walker acquired 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 971 ($13.72) per share, for a total transaction of £24,847.89 ($35,120.69). Insiders bought a total of 2,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,001 over the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kier Group (KIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/canaccord-genuity-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-kier-group-kie-updated-updated-updated.html.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc is a property, residential, construction and services company. The Company’s segments include property, residential, construction and services. The property division encompasses property development and structured finance, and operates across various sectors with a focus on industrial, commercial, retail, leisure sectors and public sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.