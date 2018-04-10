Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 14,608 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,608 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.5% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 216,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 27.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.28. 1,657,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.59 and a 52 week high of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $54,758.89, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 42.25%. sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.35.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

