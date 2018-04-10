Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $80.81 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.66. 116,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.59 and a 12 month high of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $54,758.89, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.3665 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 29,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,098,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 591,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,818,000 after buying an additional 39,919 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 670,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,433,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

