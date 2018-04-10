Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources Limited is a senior independent oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. The Company’s operations are focused in Western Canada, the North Sea and Offshore West Africa. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo cut Canadian Natural Resource from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resource from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,169. The firm has a market cap of $40,479.29, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. Canadian Natural Resource has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $368.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $368.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 14.29%. equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resource will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase 61,300,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Canadian Natural Resource’s payout ratio is currently 125.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 31.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 15.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 176,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,278,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,808,000 after buying an additional 31,925 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource in the third quarter worth about $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resource

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

