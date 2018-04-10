Canadian Solar (CSIQ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/20/2018 – Canadian Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $32.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Canadian Solar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Canadian Solar was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/15/2018 – Canadian Solar is now covered by analysts at UBS. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Canadian Solar was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Canadian Solar was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2018 – Canadian Solar was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2018 – Canadian Solar was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/2/2018 – Canadian Solar was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2018 – Canadian Solar was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.69, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.60. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The solar energy provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,698 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

