Cancer Genetics (CGIX) Cut to Neutral at Dawson James

Dawson James cut shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGIX. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cancer Genetics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cancer Genetics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cancer Genetics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Shares of Cancer Genetics stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.22. Cancer Genetics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGIX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cancer Genetics by 61.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Cancer Genetics by 26.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 237,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 49,371 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cancer Genetics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 989,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cancer Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Cancer Genetics by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 67,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

