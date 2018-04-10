Candy Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CANDY)

Candy (CURRENCY:CANDY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Candy has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5,787.00 worth of Candy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Candy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Candy has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00776069 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014587 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00040864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00174972 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00064371 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Candy Coin Profile

Candy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Candy is candy.one.

Buying and Selling Candy

Candy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not presently possible to purchase Candy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Candy must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Candy using one of the exchanges listed above.

