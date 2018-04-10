Candy (CANDY) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Candy (CURRENCY:CANDY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Candy coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Candy has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5,788.00 worth of Candy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Candy has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00757481 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014631 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00176994 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00063547 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Candy

Candy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. Candy’s official website is candy.one.

Buying and Selling Candy

Candy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not currently possible to purchase Candy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Candy must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Candy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Candy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.