CannabisCoin Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $176,952.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kzcash (KZC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00040354 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000086 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.