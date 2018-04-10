CannaCoin (CCN) Price Hits $0.0517 on Top Exchanges

CannaCoin (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. CannaCoin has a total market cap of $243,267.00 and $359.00 worth of CannaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CannaCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.32 or 0.06031040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.18 or 0.09516350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.01666580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.02419680 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00200111 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00595686 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.22 or 0.02615060 BTC.

CannaCoin Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake Velocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2014. CannaCoin’s total supply is 4,701,538 coins. CannaCoin’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannaCoin is www.cannacoin.tech. The Reddit community for CannaCoin is /r/cannacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CannaCoin Coin Trading

CannaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase CannaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

