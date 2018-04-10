Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (ORIG)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,073,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187,050 shares during the quarter. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New comprises 2.6% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 7.83% of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New worth $189,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 339,692 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIG traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 197,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,764. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

