Capella Education (CPLA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Capella Education worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Capella Education by 570.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 241,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capella Education by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,148,000 after acquiring an additional 124,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Capella Education by 1,072.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 84,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 77,197 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Capella Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,930,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Capella Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CPLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capella Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capella Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Capella Education from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capella Education in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Capella Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLA opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,030.66, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. Capella Education has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $99.25.

Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. Capella Education had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. research analysts forecast that Capella Education will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Capella Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

Capella Education Profile

Capella Education Company is an education services company. The Company provides direct path between learning and employment through its online postsecondary education offerings and through programs to develop job-ready skills for demand markets. The company’s segments include post-secondary segment and job-ready skills segment.

