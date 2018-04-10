Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Share Price

News articles about Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Capital Senior Living earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7959465986829 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

CSU stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.22, a PE ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Senior Living has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. analysts expect that Capital Senior Living will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSU. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on Capital Senior Living and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

