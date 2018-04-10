Capitala Finance (CPTA) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.05

Media stories about Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Capitala Finance earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 45.9830072602836 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CPTA traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,385. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.84, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 million. sell-side analysts predict that Capitala Finance will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $26,590.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,590.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

