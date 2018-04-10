CapStar Financial (CSTR) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.23

Press coverage about CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CapStar Financial earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 44.5171615299887 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. 5,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,736. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $207.40, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens downgraded CapStar Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $20.00 price objective on CapStar Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company of CapStar Bank. Its products and services include: commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; private banking and wealth management services; and correspondent banking services.

