Capstone Turbine (CPST) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $2.00 target price on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstone Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CPST opened at $1.43 on Monday. Capstone Turbine has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.53.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 66.93% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 111,001 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/capstone-turbine-cpst-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold-updated.html.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.