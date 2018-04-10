CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,282 Shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 2.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

In other news, insider James E. Scheel sold 26,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $888,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock worth $1,057,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,924,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,682. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,170.24, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.87%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

