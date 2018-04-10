Carbo Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Carbo Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Carbo Ceramics earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.271042328102 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carbo Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen set a $8.00 target price on Carbo Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $7.00 target price on Carbo Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carbo Ceramics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NYSE CRR traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. 265,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,814. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.90, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.67. Carbo Ceramics has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Carbo Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Carbo Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. The company had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Carbo Ceramics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Carbo Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

