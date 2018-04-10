Carboncoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.83 Million (CRYPTO:CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Carboncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $58.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carboncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00744289 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00180045 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00038457 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00056490 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Carboncoin Coin Profile

Carboncoin’s genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,019,198 coins. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc.

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Carboncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carboncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

