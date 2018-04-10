Carbonite (CARB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Carbonite Inc. is a computer service company which provides online backup solutions for consumers and small and medium sized businesses to retrieve files if lost on the internet. The Company’s backup solutions work automatically and continuously uploading encrypted copies of its customer’s files to the servers known as Carbonite Personal Cloud. Carbonite Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Carbonite from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Carbonite from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of Carbonite stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. 133,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,101. Carbonite has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.77, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.16.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. research analysts forecast that Carbonite will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cassandra Hudson sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $224,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $49,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,535 shares of company stock worth $1,859,278. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARB. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Carbonite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Carbonite by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Carbonite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,676,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carbonite by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 613,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 56,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Carbonite by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

