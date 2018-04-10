Card Factory (CARD) Announces Earnings Results

Card Factory (LON:CARD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 18.90 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 18.60 ($0.26) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Card Factory had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.36%.

Shares of CARD opened at GBX 197.90 ($2.80) on Tuesday. Card Factory has a 12-month low of GBX 184.23 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 358.80 ($5.07).

Several analysts have recently commented on CARD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Card Factory in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.83) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Card Factory from GBX 260 ($3.67) to GBX 240 ($3.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.65) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Friday, January 5th. Investec restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.52) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Card Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 258 ($3.65).

In other news, insider Roger Whiteside purchased 22,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £49,544 ($70,026.86).

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc is a specialist retailer of greeting cards, dressings and gifts. The Company operates through two segments: Card Factory and Getting Personal. The Card Factory segment retails greeting cards, dressing and gifts in the United Kingdom through a network of stores. The Getting Personal segment is an online retailer of personalized cards and gifts.

