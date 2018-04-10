Cardano Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Mr. Exchange and Coinnest. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $3.98 billion and $55.83 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00197330 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00135239 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00061575 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.33 or 0.04514380 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00173965 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018035 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034011 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardanohub.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardanohub.org.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.”

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mr. Exchange, Coinnest, Gate.io, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit. It is not presently possible to purchase Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

