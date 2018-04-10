Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Holdings Trimmed by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Career Education worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mangrove Partners grew its stake in shares of Career Education by 32.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,526,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after buying an additional 618,332 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,392,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,609,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Career Education by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,413,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,642,000 after buying an additional 169,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Career Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $543,668.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CECO stock remained flat at $$13.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 201,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,071. Career Education Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 2.73.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Career Education had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $143.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Career Education’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Career Education Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

