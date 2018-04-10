CargoX Achieves Market Cap of $6.86 Million (CRYPTO:CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. CargoX has a total market cap of $6.86 million and $102,314.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00746768 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00179891 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00039381 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00062727 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,071,409 tokens. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

