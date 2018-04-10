Teachers Advisors LLC Has $10.53 Million Position in Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 49,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 29,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $92.09 and a one year high of $119.21. The company has a market cap of $6,075.11, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/carlisle-companies-csl-shares-bought-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated.html.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.