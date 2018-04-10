Carlyle Group (CG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.45 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.65.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2,034.59, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.76. Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.13 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 54.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. equities analysts expect that Carlyle Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

