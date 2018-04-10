CarMax, Inc (KMX) Director Peter J. Bensen Purchases 5,000 Shares

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.12 per share, with a total value of $310,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,849.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $55.05 and a 12-month high of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $10,905.13, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.10). CarMax had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 11,777.3% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,854,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,214,000 after buying an additional 3,822,439 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,803,000. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of CarMax by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,216,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after buying an additional 546,024 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 517,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 463,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,791,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 25th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

