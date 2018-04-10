Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.99% of Carriage Services worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Carriage Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth about $803,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 44,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Carriage Services by 146.8% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 52,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Carriage Services news, Director James Raymond Schenck purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,435.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry K. Fingerhut purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. 95,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,214. The stock has a market cap of $449.18, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $28.96.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc is a provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Homes segment provides funeral services (traditional burial and cremation) and sells related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

