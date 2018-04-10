Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Position in General Electric (GE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171,751 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $5,487,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $932,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 266,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113,394.45, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research set a $18.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

