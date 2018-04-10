Carter’s (CRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. B. Riley set a $127.00 target price on Carter’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo set a $145.00 price objective on Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $3,077,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.72. 622,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,202. The firm has a market cap of $4,897.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.10. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $79.76 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Carter’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Carter’s (CRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/carters-cri-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.