B. Riley Analysts Give Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) a $127.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $127.00 price objective on Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) in a research report report published on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

CRI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carter’s from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $118.00 price target on Carter’s and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $104.43 on Monday. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $79.76 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,897.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $3,077,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Carter’s by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 10,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

