CasinoCoin (CSC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15,799.00

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CasinoCoin has a market cap of $29.57 million and approximately $15,799.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00045098 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005944 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001160 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002040 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CSC is a PoC coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,999,905 coins and its circulating supply is 35,973,085,511 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin.

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex. It is not possible to buy CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

