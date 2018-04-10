HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray set a $8.00 price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 1,030,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,817. The stock has a market cap of $243.06, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.63. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 20,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,364,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 138,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

