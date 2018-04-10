Catcoin (CAT) Price Hits $0.0206 on Major Exchanges

Catcoin (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Catcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Catcoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Catcoin has a market capitalization of $131,073.00 and $43.00 worth of Catcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001132 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001602 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About Catcoin

Catcoin (CAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Catcoin’s total supply is 6,366,000 coins. Catcoin’s official Twitter account is @catcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Catcoin’s official website is www.catcoins.org.

Buying and Selling Catcoin

Catcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Catcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Catcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.