Cathay Pacific (CPCAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

CPCAY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.54. 1,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988. Cathay Pacific has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,703.27, a P/E ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 1.01.

About Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also offers airline catering, ground handling, aircraft ramp handling, aircraft engineering, property investment, financial, computer network for interchange of air cargo related information, information processing, laundry and dry cleaning, and food processing and catering services, as well as provides travel reward programs.

