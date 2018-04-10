CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CBIZ’s earnings. CBIZ posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CBIZ will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CBIZ.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.40 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

CBIZ stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 145,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,534. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.41, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.70. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

CBIZ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CBIZ news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 109,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $1,993,339.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 81,190 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,607,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc (CBIZ) is engaged in the professional services business. The Company operates its professional services business through acquiring and integrating accounting and financial service providers, group health benefits consulting firms, property and casualty brokerage firms, payroll service providers, and valuation and other service firms throughout the United States.

