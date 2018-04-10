CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $46.50 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.35.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,865.22, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.68. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $48.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Laura D. Tyson sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $89,566.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,374.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Concannon sold 29,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $1,405,749.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,226 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,228,290 shares of company stock worth $239,282,352. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

