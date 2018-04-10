California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 46,744 Shares of (NYSE:CBG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of (NYSE:CBG) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,744 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of worth $23,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in by 818.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in by 5,136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter.

