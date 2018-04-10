CBS Co. (CBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) to announce sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Nine analysts have provided estimates for CBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.73 billion. CBS reported sales of $3.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBS will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $16.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBS.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. CBS had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 67.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CBS from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CBS in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CBS from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price target on shares of CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CBS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 551,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,089,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $4,289,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,694.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,668. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CBS in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in CBS in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CBS in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in CBS in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in CBS in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

CBS stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,425,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,107. The company has a market cap of $19,667.93, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. CBS has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

