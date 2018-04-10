Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $3.89 Million Position in CBS Co. (CBS)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,958 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in CBS were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBS. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of CBS by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,544 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in CBS by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in CBS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,044 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CBS by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,372 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CBS by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CBS in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray set a $70.00 target price on shares of CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CBS from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CBS from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CBS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.19.

NYSE CBS opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20,222.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. CBS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 67.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. CBS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

In other news, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $5,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,383,433.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $144,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,723 shares in the company, valued at $19,285,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,668. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

