CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) Major Shareholder Julian D. Singer Acquires 7,300 Shares

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) major shareholder Julian D. Singer acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $34,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CCUR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. 22,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,579. CCUR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

CCUR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CCUR stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of CCUR worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

