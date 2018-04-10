CDI (CDI) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.30

Press coverage about CDI (NYSE:CDI) has trended positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CDI earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.5682435556168 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CDI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 608,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,650. CDI has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $9.65.

About CDI

CDI Corp. provides engineering, information technology and staffing solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Global Engineering and Technology Solutions (GETS), Professional Staffing Services (PSS) and Management Recruiters International (MRI). It provides staffing services through its MRINetwork of franchisees.

