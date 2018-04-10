Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 2,328 Shares of Visa (V)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa (NYSE:V) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Vetr cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.05 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242,525.22, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 52-week low of $88.13 and a 52-week high of $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

