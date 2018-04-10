Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $654,000 Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 4,290.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,408,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,071,000 after buying an additional 8,217,433 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Celgene by 1,489.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,907,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Celgene by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,962,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,181,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,673 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Celgene by 3,874.1% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 738,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 719,998 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its position in Celgene by 216.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 900,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,246,000 after purchasing an additional 615,366 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celgene news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $851,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Alles purchased 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,441,277.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CELG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.94. 6,124,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,065,679. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $65,401.66, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CELG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs cut their target price on Celgene from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Vetr cut Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.72 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

