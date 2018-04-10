Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.22

Media headlines about Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cellect Biotechnology earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9568244867089 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of research firms have recently commented on APOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellect Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on Cellect Biotechnology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of Cellect Biotechnology stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,903. The company has a market cap of $35.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 4.59. Cellect Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. analysts expect that Cellect Biotechnology will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

