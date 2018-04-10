Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) to Buy

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. offers biomedical services. It provides stem cell transplantation, disease management, regenerative medicine, clinical research and other services. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APOP. ValuEngine cut shares of Cellect Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cellect Biotechnology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:APOP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.77. 12,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,903. Cellect Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $35.58, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 4.59.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. analysts expect that Cellect Biotechnology will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellect Biotechnology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.23% of Cellect Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/cellect-biotechnology-ltd-american-depositary-shares-apop-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellect Biotechnology (APOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellect Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.