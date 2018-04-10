Celsius (CELH) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celsius earned a news impact score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4529786796037 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 58,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.14, a P/E ratio of -468.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Celsius has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. analysts anticipate that Celsius will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name. The Company’s product range includes Sparkling Grape Rush, Sparkling Watermelon, Sparkling Orange, Sparkling Wild Berry, Sparkling Cola, Raspberry Acai Green Tea, Peach Mango Green Tea, Flo Fusion Orange and Flo Fusion Berry.

