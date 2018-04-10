Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 293,120 Shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 327.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 293,120 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,804,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,581,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,670,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 114,106 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 4,570,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,403. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11,501.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.50, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.0398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

