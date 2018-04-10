CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of CenterState Bank worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CenterState Bank by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its position in CenterState Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 49,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in CenterState Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 218,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in CenterState Bank by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CenterState Bank by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSFL. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CenterState Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on CenterState Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CenterState Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CenterState Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CenterState Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,202.99, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CenterState Bank has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $28.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from CenterState Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CenterState Bank’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Oakley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About CenterState Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

