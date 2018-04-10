CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $20.58 Million Position in AT&T (T)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $314,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in AT&T by 130.9% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 144.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

T opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AT&T has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $218,732.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

In other news, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,477.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

